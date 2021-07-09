Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tolland County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Tolland; Windham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND, WINDHAM, SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES At 457 PM EDT, rain gauge reports indicated that Topical Storm Elsa produced between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall across much of the Warning area. Although the rainfall has ended, area streams and rivers were still rising or nearing crest. Moderate flooding was occurring on the Mount Hope River at Warrenville, and this river is expected to crest this evening before receding overnight. Rivers that are expected to crest in minor flood during this evening include but are not limited to the Willimantic River at Coventry, and the Hockanum River at East Hartford. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham and Plainfield.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Windham County, CT
City
Windham, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Warrenville, CT
City
Enfield, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
City
Newington, CT
County
Tolland County, CT
City
West Hartford, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Plainfield, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Farmington, CT
City
Southington, CT
City
South Windsor, CT
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Mount Hope#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy