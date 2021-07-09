Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland East central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parole to Kettering, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Annapolis, Crofton, Largo, Mayo, Shady Side, Deale, Naval Academy, Upper Marlboro, Severn River, South River, Rhode River, Severna Park, Arnold, Parole, Kettering, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Woodmore and Londontowne. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Extreme Weather
