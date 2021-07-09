Developer seeks approval for 39-story apartment plan on the Near North Side, but neighboring condo owners continue to fight

A Chicago developer hopes to nail down city approval for a Near North Side apartment tower, after taking the unusual step of increasing the height from its previous proposal despite vocal opposition from neighboring condominium owners.

Fifield Cos. on Monday will present plans for a 39-story tower at 125 W. Maple St., in a virtual meeting hosted by the Gold Coast Neighbors Association and 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins. The 303-unit proposal also is on Thursday’s Chicago Plan Commission agenda.

Hopkins said he’ll decide whether to back the project after Monday’s meeting but before Thursday’s. Backing from the alderman and the Plan Commission are key steps toward full City Council approval.

Fifield’s revised proposal is a reduction from the 43-story, 406-unit plan that was unveiled last July . But it’s taller than a 29-story proposal Fifield showed to residents of a neighboring condo building, the Gold Coast Galleria, last fall.

“This is the only proposed high-rise development I’ve worked with where height wasn’t the dominant issue,” Hopkins said. “It isn’t the height at all that’s the operative dimension.”

Residents of the 34-story condo building at 111 W. Maple rallied against Fifield’s proposal even before the first public meeting, saying that a 20-foot alley separating the two towers is not enough.

Last August, Hopkins said the plan had “a long way to go” amid the pushback from neighbors.

Condo owners have argued that the proximity will block their sunlight and views, reduce their property values and add to traffic congestion along LaSalle Drive.

The alderman has reiterated that blocked views are not a consideration in zoning decisions.

Galleria residents also are unhappy that Fifield is seeking increased zoning density by acquiring air rights from the neighboring Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, which eventually plans to build a community center alongside the proposed apartment tower.

Fifield plans to buy and demolish a smaller condo building now on the site of its proposed tower.

When Fifield proposed lowering the height of its tower last year , Galleria residents said it still was too tall because of insufficient separation between the towers, suggesting they might back a plan with 60 to 80 feet of separation.

Fifield’s latest design, by Pappageorge Haymes Partners, maintains a 20-foot distance for the bottom nine floors of the proposed tower, which would be for parking and a private terrace. Above that, the setback would become 40 feet.

That’s not enough, Galleria board member Wolfgang Suess said. To minimize the effect on residents on the west side of the Galleria, the building would need to be substantially shorter or father apart, he said.

“Six months ago, we were presented a plan with a smaller building than it is now,” Suess said. “When you think about 40 feet, that’s still not much. It’s going to disrupt sunlight, airflow, and we’re going to be looking into our neighbors’ apartments.

“There’s been no community involvement, no meetings. They’re trying to jam this through without any effort to address our concerns.”

If Fifield secures zoning approval, the developer said it hopes to begin preliminary work on the tower by the first quarter of 2022.

“Since the announcement of the proposal in late 2019 we have been working closely with Alderman Hopkins, the local community and the City’s Department of Planning and Development to incorporate their feedback in our building design,” Fifield executive vice president Lindsey Senn said in a statement. “We look forward to this project helping Chicago’s economic recovery from the pandemic by creating 375 well-paying construction jobs, providing $1.5 million in annual tax revenue and providing a combined $6 million in developer contributions to help Chicago’s underserved communities.”

Fifield’s plan includes 116 parking spaces, 106 bicycle spaces and about 3,700 square feet of retail.

Despite the impasse between the developer and Galleria residents, Hopkins said he called for the community meeting to solicit input from other neighborhood residents who don’t live in the Galleria tower.

“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of support or opposition from the community widely,” Hopkins said. “The question I have to grapple with as alderman is, how much weight do I give to the localized opposition, which is based largely on proximity to the proposed project. I wanted to have this meeting to allow other voices to weigh in.”

