Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FSU's Opening Nights announces 2021-2022 season lineup, ticket sale dates

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdLsa_0asR3LNj00

Opening Nights at Florida State University has announced its Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 acts ahead of next month's general ticket release for Fall.

Some of the more notable acts include artists Patti LaBelle, Chris Botti and Little River Band with a show from comedian Jay Leno and also The Price is Right Live headlining this year's season.

For a complete list of performances, you can click here.

The performances will take place in a range of venues including Donald L. Tucker Center, Fred Turner Auditorium, Opperman Music Hall, Richard G. Fallon Theatre, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall and The Moon. The venue varies by performance.

General on-sale tickets begin Aug. 2. for the Fall season and general on-sale tickets for Spring begin Dec. 13. For more information about tickets, you can click here.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Botti
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#General Ticket#Fred Turner#Florida State University#Little River Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
FSU
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy