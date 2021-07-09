FSU's Opening Nights announces 2021-2022 season lineup, ticket sale dates

Opening Nights at Florida State University has announced its Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 acts ahead of next month's general ticket release for Fall.

Some of the more notable acts include artists Patti LaBelle, Chris Botti and Little River Band with a show from comedian Jay Leno and also The Price is Right Live headlining this year's season.

For a complete list of performances, you can click here.

The performances will take place in a range of venues including Donald L. Tucker Center, Fred Turner Auditorium, Opperman Music Hall, Richard G. Fallon Theatre, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall and The Moon. The venue varies by performance.

General on-sale tickets begin Aug. 2. for the Fall season and general on-sale tickets for Spring begin Dec. 13. For more information about tickets, you can click here.