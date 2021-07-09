LOOK: Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin star in new Post Malone music video

NASCAR racing superstar Bubba Wallace is one of several racers to reveal their “go-to” Karaoke song of choice in a recent and hilarious video. The drivers are asked to reveal what they prefer to sing during a karaoke night out with friends. Many of them choose 90’s country songs or classic rock tunes like “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. The racing stars are asked to sing a couple of verses from their song of choice. Some straight out refuse with a laugh while others dive right into the chorus of their chosen song. Bubba Wallace selects an old-school song that is sure to be popular among fans of the 27-year-old NASCAR star. His Karaoke song selection comes at the two-minute and 15-second mark into the three-minute video. See if you can guess his pick before watching the video.