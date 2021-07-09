Cancel
Vince Staples Finds a Balance Between Vulnerability and Privacy

By Matt Mitchell
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his last record, FM!, Vince Staples slipped out from underneath the mask of his manic, critical hit, Big Fish Theory, and stepped into the light of a pop-trap persona, unloading an ambitious, upbeat, 22-minute radio program presenting itself as an album. But transcending the glitz and sometimes-humorous West Coast macabre of Staples’ records has been his steadfast storytelling. A documentarian of his own love language, Staples populates his tracklists with tales of his upbringing and of the people who have come and gone since his childhood. He spent his first five records giving non-Californian fans a poignant layout of the Long Beach landscape he has called home for so long. But on his newest, self-titled project, his first release with Motown, Staples steps away from his place behind the camera and positions the focus fully on himself. The product is Vince Staples, a compact, 10-track summer spin—a quick, sophisticated string of punches. And with instrumental chef Kenny Beats at the production helm once again, the record is a beautiful arrangement of confessional conversation verging on slam poetry.

Celebritieskwit.org

Vince Staples, 'ARE YOU WITH THAT?'

Three days before the release of his long-anticipated fourth official album, Vince Staples has dropped "ARE YOU WITH THAT?," an intimate ode to Northtown — a somber summer anthem for Staples' hometown of North Long Beach and other working-class communities marred by the presumption of Black criminality and subsequent surveillance. The track, co-produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, is a glaring departure from Staples' straight-faced quotables, with the California rapper opting instead to sing over a sparse beat and melodic synths. "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" reads as a mournful chapter of a memoir in progress; Staples is distanced from — yet fully consumed by — his past, a life saturated with fear and engineered by powers outside his control, as evidenced in the refrain: "Hope you watchin' your back."
Music2dopeboyz.com

Vince Staples Bodies A Freestyle For LA Leakers

In just two years, the nearly three-wait many of us have endured for a new Vince Staples album will come to an end. The Long Beach rapper will share his third album, a self-titled effort, on July 9, but before that arrives, he stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers to body a new freestyle.
earmilk.com

Album Review: Vince Staples — Vince Staples

Vince Staples, the gap-toothed veteran rapper out of Long Beach, is back in a way that is focused and refreshing with his fourth studio album, Vince Staples. His new effort is one of his more personal bodies of work as he follows up his 2018 album, FM! In ten tracks, the self-titled album draws up his innermost self as he learns to deal with his past and progresses into a better future.
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Debuts Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

Vince Staples has dropped off his newest studio album, Vince Staples. Clocking in at approximately 20 minutes, the 10-track effort features only one guest appearances from Fousheé on “TAKE ME HOME.” The eponymous record is Staples’ first full-length release since 2018’s FM! and, just like its predecessor, is mostly produced by Kenny Beats with additional work from Reske, WahWah James, Harper Gordon, Monte Booker and Nils.
yr.media

Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Ramona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.
MusicNewsTimes

Vince Staples Drops 'Are You With That?' Ahead of Self-Titled Album

Ahead of his new album, which drops Friday, July 9th, Vince Staples has shared the track “Are You With That?”. Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, the moody slow jam features Staples singing more than rapping as he reminisces about his days on the streets and relives several near-death experiences: “Had to fight for my life/Took them hits in stride/If I die for the guys/Have my candlelight/Goin’ up like the club/After that, go slide.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Gets Soulful On "SUNDOWN TOWN"

Vince Staples and Kenny Beats have united, once again. The Long Beach rapper returned this week with the release of his self-titled album. It marks his first project in four years since the release of 2018's FM! but he remained relatively low-key with the exception of a few releases. Vince's...
Long Beach, NYPosted by
Vice

Vince Staples' New Record is a Masterclass in Simplicity

Vince Staples might be more famous for calling R. Kelly a piece of shit and a child molester than for making music. The Long Beach rapper is one of the most distinctive and talented rappers of his generation, but he’s also an anomaly: a major label artist who rarely charts, a hardcore rapper who detests the glorification of violence, an incisive commentator whose interviews get more visibility than his art.
New Haven Register

Vince Staples' Self-Titled LP Is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

On FM!, his 2018 collaboration with Kenny Beats, Vince Staples treaded familiar territory, presenting stories past and present of running around his favorite haunt, Long Beach’s Ramona Park, and the streets that orbit it, as California backyard party music that might get played on the radio. Kenny reprises his role as chief collaborator on Staples’ self-titled new album, and this time, his production creates a different kind of veil, as he pairs his cavernous 808s with sparse, heavily filtered samples, sometimes evoking Bon Iver (“Law of Averages”) or Passion Pit (“The Shining”). Against this quiet backdrop, Vince’s sense of mortal peril and brilliantly concise songwriting come into focus more than ever.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Shares "ARE YOU WITH THAT" Music Video

Vince Staples is fresh off of the release of his new self-titled album. It's the rapper's first body of work in upwards of three years since dropping FM! It's a succinct 10-songs in total that was led by the singles, "Law Of Averages" and "Are You With That?" The latter served as the second single of the project and now, has a brand new set of visuals. The artsy music video for "Are You With That?" captures cinematic shots of Vince Staples taking on the roles of people in his own neighborhood. It's a Vince Staples world, literally.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Vince Staples review, Vince Staples: Another superb outlier from a rapper who excels in them

“I’m a dude that just does different things,” Vince Staples said in an interview last week. It’s a typically understated self-assessment for a rap heavy hitter who seems genuinely uninterested in fame. It’s also an apt one: the 28-year-old is indeed a dude that does different things, and does them well. His latest album, the self-titled Vince Staples, is further proof of that.This is the latest in a string of impressive experiments from Staples, whose career so far has been defined by curveball after curveball. His ghoulish, minimalist 2015 debut Summertime ’06 was followed up by the electronic dance music...
hotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Explains Why Kenny Beats Is A Great Collaborator

Vince Staples is readying the release of his upcoming self-titled album, having set the tone with his brand new single "Are You With That?" In celebration of the new single, Vince took a moment to chop it up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Naturally, Staples had many kind...
culturedmag.com

Vince Staples Lets Down His Guard

Vince Staples has always been a storyteller. From 2015’s Summertime ’06 coming-of-age story to Big Fish Theory’s party rave in 2017, the Long Beach, California rapper has detailed everything from witnessing gang violence to celebrating California’s G-Funk era in his music. After taking a three-year breather following 2018’s FM!, his new self-titled album, out today, shares a more streamlined conversation.
Highsnobiety

Vince Staples Is Ready for Anything | Highsnobiety

“You'll put a ceiling on yourself, parts of you that don't exist,” Vince Staples says in an early morning Zoom call when asked about the next five years. He’s grounded on what his future looks like as an artist, and in doing so, proves that he is boundless. Known for...
MusicNME

Vince Staples says the music industry “monetises people’s struggles”

Vince Staples has spoken about how the music industry “monetises people’s struggles” and how that affects the image rappers try to sell. The rapper was asked about artists like Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly, who have used gang affiliation and songs about murder respectively to build their images. “This is...
DJBooth

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Adekunle Gold: Best of the Week

Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra & Adekunle Gold Are the Best of the Week. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
CelebritiesVulture

Vince Staples’s Best Talent Remains Never Letting Us Get Too Comfortable With Him

We whiled away the deathly winter and tumultuous spring laying up expectations for an unruly summer, dreaming of beer splatter on bar nights and the rejuvenating undulations of sound waves sliding out from speakers at live events. But the three weeks since the solstice have been, by turns, oppressively hot and worryingly stormy, portents of stark, terrifying summers yet to come. Outside, relationships are rekindling, but the fallout from quarantine looms heavy as clouds cover. Clubs closed. Jobs vanished. Bridges burned. Friends drifted. People died. Are you noticing ways that you’ve changed as well? Are you more anxious? More guarded? What psychic damage did we accrue in the year we’ll never forget? Are we better now?

