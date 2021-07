This article guide consists of easy-to-understand steps and things to remember if you want to get a driver’s license in Montenegro. If you want to obtain a driver’s license in Montenegro, there are few things you need to remember. First, you need a residence permit. Why? If you do not have this, you only have a limited stay in Montenegro and it’s usually not enough to cover the whole process of the exam and driving training. Read this article about How You Can Get a Long Term Visa and Residence Permit in Montenegro to help you.