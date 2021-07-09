Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon Lookahead: No. 1 Barty vs No. 8 Pliskova in final

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dzwv_0asR376o00

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

60, 18 — The total number of winners and unforced errors by Berrettini.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Well, it would mean everything. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing.” — Djokovic, on the possibility of winning his 20th Grand Slam title in Sunday’s final to tie the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Lookahead#Australian#The All England Club#Stat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins first match in Hamburg

2021-07-15 00:57:59 GMT+00:00 - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece needed a first-set tiebreak but then handled business against Germany's Dominik Koepfer, winning 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Wednesday at the Hamburg European Open in Germany. It marked Tsitsipas' first match since being upset in the first round at Wimbledon by...
TennisPosted by
Yardbarker

Naomi Osaka to play in U.S. Open tune-up in Montreal

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka hasn't competed since she withdrew from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 for not participating in post-match press obligations due to what she referred to as mental-health concerns. Osaka remains on track to play in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and event...
TennisPosted by
IBTimes

Djokovic Says He Will Play Tokyo Olympics 'With Much Pride'

World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player. "I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," tweeted Djokovic in English. "With much...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Kerber pulls out of tennis event at Tokyo Games

July 15 (Reuters) - Olympic medallist Angelique Kerber has become the latest big name to pull out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games, with the German saying on Thursday that the past few weeks on the Tour had taken its toll on her body. Kerber, a three-times Grand Slam...
Tenniswibqam.com

Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics as the Serb remains on course to achieve the Golden Slam in tennis. Djokovic completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam last weekend when he added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs in 2021.
NFLsportstalkline.com

Naomi Osaka & Marshawn Lynch: A Match Made in Heaven

Anyone who takes the enjoyment out of this poor woman's suffering is truly evil. While I don't agree with her eventual dropout, approach, or statement I wholeheartedly respect it. We all truly never know the suffering others are experiencing, so it's best to treat everyone as if they need help, not shaming, ignoring, or slandering. If you haven't heard of Naomi Osaka lately or the news surrounding her, more likely you've been oblivious to the story surrounding her and her mental health.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Vika Azarenka and Angie Kerber out from Tokyo Olympics

Negative news continues to arrive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Tennis players of the caliber of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner will not participate in the men's tournament; while the intentions of Novak Djokovic are not yet clear: Nole after winning Wimbledon questioned his presence.
TennisSporting News

Why did Bianca Andreescu withdraw from the Olympics? Tennis star announces she will not play in tournament

Canada's No. 1 player has withdrawn from the 2021 Summer Olympics. "To all my amazing fans," Bianca Andreescu wrote on an Instagram post. "I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy