The 7 Best Camping Cots for a Great Night’s Sleep Anywhere

Rest comfortably during your outdoor adventures with the Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad. It self-inflates for easy setup. And its 19D memory foam inner core provides the optimal comfort for wherever you want to set up camp. Meanwhile, the side armrests and integrated head pillow keep you in place. What’s more, the 190T-PVC outer shell is waterproof, allowing you to stay dry and protected from the weather. Moreover, the lightweight design is packable which means it won’t weigh you down on your backpacking trips. Best of all, this portable bed is ideal for anything from a rugged hike to a backyard sleepover. Finally, the included carry pouch with should strap helps you keep the Rugged Sleep Pad organized and makes it easier to carry. Your outdoor sleepovers are about to get a lot more comfortable with this portable bed.