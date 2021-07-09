Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

By Matt Kew
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FIA released its provisional schedule for a record-breaking 16-race season on Thursday; however, the 4 June slot was notably left as a “To Be Decided” entry. In response to the omission of an inaugural Dutch E-Prix, the Formula-Eindhoven bid released a statement saying it was ready to fill any gaps on the 2022 calendar. But the vacant slot has now been revealed to be Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which had first meant to appear on the calendar during the 2019-20 term.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#South Jakarta#Greenpeace#Fia#Formula Eindhoven#Gen3#Les Invalides#1 19 Mile#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
World
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYelectrek.co

Formula E races at a New York doubleheader this weekend

The Formula E season is starting to close down, with just three race weekends left in New York, London, and Berlin. This weekend, we return to the shadow of the Statue of Liberty for another doubleheader in Brooklyn. We’ve raced at Brooklyn multiple times before, though last year’s race was...
Mercedes, TXJalopnik

Mercedes Is Still Playing Coy About Its Formula E Future

About a month ago, the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team announced it’d signed an option with the series to begin development of its Gen 3 car. “Development,” in this sense, is pretty much tantamount to attending meetings alongside all the other constructors — but don’t mistake it as a confirmation of ongoing participation. The Gen 3 regulations are expected to kick in after the next season, beginning with the 2022-23 championship, and last until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
MotorsportsBBC

Formula E to race in South Africa and South Korea in 2022 season

Formula E will race in South Africa next season as part of its 16-race calendar. The event in Cape Town will be the country's first top-level single-seater race since Formula 1's South African GP in 1993. Swiss Edoardo Mortara leads the current drivers' standings for Venturi Racing, before the New...
MotorsportsJalopnik

Formula E Will Travel To Three New Countries Next Season

On Thursday the world’s premier electric open-wheel racing series announced its 16-round season schedule for 2022. Season 8 will travel to Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China, Italy, Monaco, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K., as it has before. New on the calendar for next season, however, are single-event rounds in Cape Town, South Africa and Vancouver, Canada. In addition there will be a double-header on the streets of Seoul, South Korea.
MotorsportsArs Technica

NYC ePrix: It’s time for Formula E’s annual visit to America

Formula E, the electric car racing series, is back in Brooklyn this coming weekend. It's the series' first time back in North America since 2019, having skipped last year for obvious reasons. COVID-19 caused most of season six to take place on the concrete of Templehof in Berlin, but season seven saw some return to normality when it began back in February, now with the FIA (which is in charge of global motorsport) blessing it as an official world championship. Ahead of the New York ePrix double-header, Ars checked in with some of the teams and drivers to see how one of our favorite racing series has continued to evolve.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

Formula E and the FIA issued its provisional 12-city, 16-race schedule for next season on Thursday with Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul all down to host their inaugural rounds. While the 4 June slot has been initially listed for a venue that is "to be decided", the Netherlands does not feature despite the public optimism from the Formula-Eindhoven bid.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

FIA Adds Three New Cities for Upcoming Formula E Season

Formula E and the FIA have today published the provisional calendar for the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring three new locations as part of a record 16-race season spanning 12 cities across four continents. The calendar was ratified following the day’s earlier FIA World Motor Sport Council...
MotorsportsBBC

Watch: Formula E - New York E-Prix

Max Gunther secured his first Formula-E win of the season at the New York City E-Prix in Round 10, becoming the ninth different winner in ten races for the season. Nick Cassidy had taken pole in Brooklyn and looked in control for much of the race. The race's pivotal moment...
Motorsportsracer.com

Formula E adds Vancouver, Cape Town and Seoul for 2021/22 season

Formula E and the FIA have revealed the provisional calendar for the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring three new locations as part of a record 16-race season spanning 12 cities across four continents. The calendar was ratified following the day’s earlier FIA World Motor Sport Council in...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM

The Swiss driver was already forced to skip the inaugural Puebla E-Prix last month due to a clash with the season-opening round of the revamped DTM series at Monza. There are two further overlaps between the two championships, with the returning London E-Prix falling on the same weekend as the DTM's Lausitzring event and FE's Berlin finale clashing with the German championship's annual visit to the Nurburgring.
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Heineken to title sponsor Formula E’s London ePrix

Electric single seater series Formula E has announced Heineken as its title partner for the upcoming London ePrix on the weekend of 24th July. The Heineken London ePrix, set to take place at UK capital’s Excel Centre, will be a combination of indoor and outdoor, a first in international motorsport.
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

2021 Puebla Formula E – Race Recap

The 2021 Formula E World Championship season was graced with yet another brand-new circuit this past weekend with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico giving the teams and drivers something new to think about. The venue for the Puebla ePrix is unusual in that it is a permanent racing venue and not a street circuit, but what really makes it unique is the banked Turn 15 where the Formula E circuit merges with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed’s outer oval. In addition, it would be the first ever Formula E circuit where the Attack Mode activation zone was not only off the racing line but located all the way in a different segment of the track.
Brooklyn, NYBMW BLOG

MINI Pacesetter Made U.S. Debut at Formula E Brooklyn Race Weekend

This past weekend, at the Formula E New York City E-Prix, in Brooklyn, New York, the MINI Pacesetter made its official U.S. debut. Its worldwide debut was previously in Rome, Italy, earlier this year, but this past weekend was the first time American enthusiasts were able to set their eyes on it in person.
MotorsportsThe Verge

Formula E nearly turned a profit during the pandemic

All-electric racing series Formula E very nearly turned its first profit during the 2019–2020 season, its sixth, despite canceling nine of the 14 races originally scheduled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Six of those races were eventually made up at a single track in Berlin, Germany, which — along with other internal changes — ultimately helped bring the series’s total costs down.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

transcosmos opens a new warehouse in the center of Jakarta, beefs up its e-commerce business targeting Indonesia

As a sales agent, buys clients' products and sells them in clients' flagship stores on the local online marketplaces. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that PT. transcosmos Commerce (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director & CEO: Naoto Osada; transcosmos Commerce), its subsidiary in Indonesia that specializes in e-commerce, has opened a warehouse in the center of Jakarta, Indonesia and launched a dedicated analytics team. transcosmos will enhance its e-commerce business in the Indonesian market that shows further growth potential.
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

We attended the 2021 Formula E e-Prix in New York City

You might not know this, but my love for motorsport begins and ends with Formula 1. I’ve been to many events and each has their charm, but to me, the 20 drivers that take the line on any given Sunday represent the best of the best. And if I want to shoot Formula 1 one day, then I’m going to start in a group where BMW has an actual presence. So here’s my Formula E experience in Brooklyn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy