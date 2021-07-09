Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
The FIA released its provisional schedule for a record-breaking 16-race season on Thursday; however, the 4 June slot was notably left as a “To Be Decided” entry. In response to the omission of an inaugural Dutch E-Prix, the Formula-Eindhoven bid released a statement saying it was ready to fill any gaps on the 2022 calendar. But the vacant slot has now been revealed to be Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which had first meant to appear on the calendar during the 2019-20 term.www.motorsport.com
