Quieter, drier, & hotter weekend expected
We are headed into the weekend with a weather pattern shift that will bring down rain chances and bump up temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. The upper level low that’s been parked in South Texas all week finally moves out and gets replaced with high pressure. As far as the rain goes tonight, we will start to see the activity gradually decreasing with only an isolated shower or storm here or there. We should see the radar a lot quieter around 9 - 10 p.m. We expect tonight to be mostly cloudy and that’s why temperatures should only drop into the mid 70s.www.kwtx.com
