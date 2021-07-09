Quieter, drier, & hotter weekend expected

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Friday morning everyone! We are kicking off the final day of the work week warm and humid once again, with temperatures right around average in the low 70s. Thanks to the increased mugginess compared to past mornings, there are a few spots across the region that are seeing patchy dense fog, which will temporarily reduce visibilities until the sun comes up, so if you’re out and about early, make sure to take time in getting to your destination! We are also rain-free across the entirety of the Wiregrass, which is definitely a welcome sight since yesterday turned out to be a soaker in many spots. Thankfully, we will stay dry as we go through the remainder of the morning and into the early afternoon, where an abundance of sunshine will help us warm up to the low 90s once again across much of the region.