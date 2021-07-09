Cancel
Deal Alert: $102 off this Lenovo smart home starter kit

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking to get your first smart home setup started or you want to add some new smart devices to your existing Assistant-enabled domicile, Lenovo has a Black Friday in July deal you may want to check out. The deal consists of TWO smart clocks with the Google Assistant baked right in and a cartload of smart plugs and bulbs to get your most-used devices and lighting connected and ready to control with simple voice commands or your phone even when you’re not at home. Here’s a rundown of what this bundle has to offer.

