Deal Alert: $102 off this Lenovo smart home starter kit

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick allows you to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else. Whether it’s bad weather or just your crazy schedule, sometimes you just can’t make it out to the golf course. But that’s no excuse to slack on your swing! Phigolf WGT Edition is an entertaining golf simulator where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. Featuring a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else. Phigolf is portable and easy-to-set-up wherever you are with the gameplay taking place on 2 amazing apps. Get the beers in the cooler, turn-up your music, order a pizza or two and get set to recreate the Topgolf experience at home with Phigolf WGT Edition!