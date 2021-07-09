Deal Alert: $102 off this Lenovo smart home starter kit
Whether you’re looking to get your first smart home setup started or you want to add some new smart devices to your existing Assistant-enabled domicile, Lenovo has a Black Friday in July deal you may want to check out. The deal consists of TWO smart clocks with the Google Assistant baked right in and a cartload of smart plugs and bulbs to get your most-used devices and lighting connected and ready to control with simple voice commands or your phone even when you’re not at home. Here’s a rundown of what this bundle has to offer.chromeunboxed.com
Comments / 0