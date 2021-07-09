Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Temple College hopes to fill healthcare worker shortage with expansion

By Hannah Hall
KWTX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College is one step closer to expanding its health sciences program, thanks in part to a grant from the federal government. On Thursday, the Economic Development Administration announced Temple College would receive a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. Along with a bond issue approved earlier this year, Temple College will use the money to renovate and expand the health science center on campus.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Temple, TX
Education
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple College#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Health Science#Kwtx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy