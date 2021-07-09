Temple College hopes to fill healthcare worker shortage with expansion
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College is one step closer to expanding its health sciences program, thanks in part to a grant from the federal government. On Thursday, the Economic Development Administration announced Temple College would receive a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. Along with a bond issue approved earlier this year, Temple College will use the money to renovate and expand the health science center on campus.www.kwtx.com
Comments / 0