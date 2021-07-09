Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lacking confidence: Dark Matter Hyper-K Ultralight mouse review

By Colton Deck
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonoprice formed in 2002, providing consumers with various electronics from HDMI cables to 3D printers and everything in between. Since then, Monoprice built several sub-brands like Monolith, Pure Outdoor, and Stitch. The company is now bringing the Dark Matter sub-brand into the fold to provide high-end gaming peripherals for less....

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Dark Matter#Reviewer#Design#Mouse Button#Hdmi#Monolith#Stitch#Razer Viper#Dpi#Ips#Cooler Master#Endgame Gear#Omron#The Hyper K#Ptfe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
ElectronicsGeekTyrant

Review: The MM720 Mouse Delivers a Quality Experience for a Specific Crowd

I remember a time when a computer mouse had a ball at the bottom of it and you were lucky if it was working 70% of the time. But now, we have so many different options for quality, function, and design, it is hard to believe we ever had anything other than this smorgasbord of click experiences. The MM720 mouse Cooler Master it’s an extremely lightweight device that functions as well as it looks.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Desklab Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor review

REVIEW – When I decided to outfit my home office/studio, I knew that smaller 15″ monitors would work best for me for some needs because of space and because I designed the room with my podcasting workstation separate from my daily use/photo editing/video editing workspace. I went on a quest to find the best 15″ monitors that would work for me. One of the monitors I was able to test was the Desklab Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Razer Iskur X review: same looks, but lacks the X-factor of the original

The Razer Iskur X is the brand's second go at a gaming chair, this time sharing the philosophy of the company's budget line of peripherals - bearing the X moniker. It's a full $99/£99.99 cheaper than the original Razer Iskur model with a few concessions to keep the costs down. With those considerations in mind, does it have what it takes to be considered one of the best gaming chairs you can buy right now?
Electronicsdotesports.com

Reliable performance in need of polish: Dark Matter Collider TKL keyboard review

Monoprice has been in the consumer electronics business since 2002. The company supplies customers with everything from ethernet cables to headphones and gaming peripherals. In June, Monoprice launched Dark Matter, its new gaming peripheral division. The Collider TKL keyboard is Dark Matter’s attempt to break into the competitive tenkeyless market.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse review: Made for creators

“The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is a highly customizable mouse with no serious downsides.”. HP has doubled down on its recent effort to woo creative customers, with a full line of laptops like the Envy 14 and Envy 15 aimed squarely at creative professionals. But HP hasn’t stopped with laptops. It’s also come out with the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, a device that’s meant to work more efficiently in applications like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

AZIO IZO Collection – Wireless Keyboard, Numberpad and Mouse review

CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – The financial barrier of entry into the world of mechanical keyboards can be high, but it doesn’t have to be that way. AZIO’s IZO Collection — consisting of a wireless keyboard and number pad and wireless mouse — is affordable, feature-rich and stylish. What is it?. The...
ComputersT3.com

Cherry MW 4500 left-handed ergonomic mouse review

CHERRY MW 4500 - Ergonomic... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Cherry MW 4500 Left is identical in many ways to the company’s standard wireless ergonomic mouse, except of course that it is designed exclusively for left-handed users. Using a mouse has become a natural skill for anyone that uses a computer, even though they only really became commonplace after the introduction of the first Apple Macintosh in 1984. One of the beauties of the standard mouse is that it can easily be used in either hand, though to rotate your wrist into this flat position is unnatural and has long-term effects, such as RSI (repetitive strain injury). As mouse design progressed, the ergonomic or vertical mouse appeared, offering a more natural hand position that didn’t require a twist of the wrist. The problem was that this usually only suited right-handed users.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Roccat Kone Pro gaming mouse review: Sweeter than honeycomb?

(Pocket-lint) - There are now plenty of super-lightweight gaming mice to choose from. Most of them are full of holes, though, so Roccat clearly thinks you might be conscious of the amount of dust and debris that could make its way into your mouse and therefore want something with a solid shell.
Computerslaptopmag.com

SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse review

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is an excellent gaming mouse that balances affordability, comfort, programmability and precision. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The SteelSeries Rival 5 performs excellently in almost every category we consider when evaluating a gaming mouse. For $60, the Rival 5...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Keyboardio Model 100 customizable mechanical keyboard keeps wrists in a neutral position

Upgrade your desk setup with the stylish Keyboardio Model 100 customizable mechanical keyboard. This computer accessory features keys in columns, making them easier to reach without having to contort your fingers. In fact, the angled keys ensure that your wrists remain in a natural, neutral position. Crafted with curved palm rests, your palms and wrists are supported, and this design prevents your wrists from bending while you type. Moreover, this customizable mechanical keyboard includes 64 hot-swappable MX-compatible mechanical keyswitches. These feel more comfortable to type on than rubber domes, making the Keyboardio Model 100 great for daily typists. Each keyswitch has an individual RGB LED under the custom-sculpted keyboard for a stunning design that will literally light up your desk. All the while, this keyboard boasts a wooden design with an array of character, texture, and luster that’s simply stunning.
Electronicscogconnected.com

CoolerMaster SK622 Keyboard and MM720 Mouse Review – Meet Your New Best Friends

Whether we’re hardcore competitive gamers or just an average user, peripherals and input devices have a significant impact on comfort and the overall experience we have with technology. After all, most of us spent hours a day gaming, working, or using our devices as creative tools. In the best-case scenario, our keyboards and mice become ergonomic extensions of our hands (and brains) and we never notice them. Worst case, they become objects of frustration and actively impede our work or gaming. I had the chance to test drive the Cooler Master SK622 Bluetooth keyboard and the MM720 gaming mouse (Sold separately). Did they fit like a glove or chafe at my tender tech gear sensibilities?
Electronicsinputmag.com

Keychron’s new low-profile K7 is the perfect travel mechanical keyboard

Looking for a wireless mechanical keyboard that’s thin and light enough to take on the go? You’re in luck. Keychron, the internet’s favorite mechanical keyboard maker, is back with the K7, a low-profile keyboard with a 65 percent layout that’s being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. In recent years, Keychron has introduced...
Electronicsgamespew.com

Endgame Gear XM1r Mouse Review: An Understated But Powerful Peripheral

A good mouse can be hard to find. Some gaming mice are too flashy, with their bulky shapes, additional weight and gaudy RGB lighting. Sometimes, something understated is exactly what you want on your desktop. Enter Endgame Gear’s XM1r range of mice. They’re lightweight, traditionally shaped, and completely unassuming. But on the inside, they pack in all the technology you’d expect from a mouse.
Electronicsinputmag.com

How to lube mechanical keyboard switches and stabilizers

Why would you want to lube your switches and stabilizers?. The number one benefit is a smoother, more satisfying keypress. There will be less scratchiness in the action and you’ll get much better sounds. The same is true with stabilizers — your spacebar and modifiers will feel smoother, have a more consistent feel, and will be quieter with less rattle.
Technologyimore.com

Epomaker's NT68 mechanical keyboard sits atop MacBooks for easier typing

Epomaker has a new mechanical keyboard coming that can sit atop your MacBook's keyboard. You can use it as a normal mechanical keyboard if you'd prefer. Mechanical keyboard maker Epomaker has a new offering in the works and it's unlike anything you've seen before. Dubbed the NT68, this keyboard is designed to sit atop your MacBook's own keyboard, making it easier to use on the go.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Be the first to nab Keychron’s sleek new K7 mechanical keyboard

From Cult of Mac Setups articles, we know Keychron mechanical keyboards are popular among Mac users. The company’s sleek new K7 model promises to continue that trend. Better yet, you can be among the first to grab it in Keychron’s Kickstarter campaign. The K7 features a 65% compact design, meaning...
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological boost factor for dark matter annihilation at redshifts of $z=10$-$100$ using the power spectrum approach

We compute the cosmological boost factor at high redshifts of $z=10$-$100$ by integrating the non-linear matter power spectrum measured from high-resolution cosmological $N$-body simulations. An accurate boost factor is required to estimate the energy injection from dark matter annihilation, which may affect the cosmological re-ionization process. We combined various box-size simulations (side lengths of $1 \, {\rm kpc}$-$10 \, {\rm Mpc}$) to cover a wide range of scales, i.e. $k=1$-$10^7 \, {\rm Mpc}^{-1}$. The boost factor is consistent with the linear theory prediction at $z \gtrsim 50$ but strongly enhanced at $z \lesssim 50$ as a result of non-linear matter clustering. Although dark matter free-streaming damping was imposed at $k_{\rm fs}=10^6 \, {\rm Mpc}^{-1}$ in the initial power spectrum, the damping disappears at later times of $z\lesssim40$ as a result of the power transfer from large to small scales. Because the simulations do not explore very small-scale clustering at $k>10^7 \, {\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, our result is a lower bound on the boost factor at $z \lesssim 40$. A simple fitting function of the boost factor is also presented.

Comments / 0

Community Policy