Citrus County, FL

CareerSource: In-person job fairs return for our area in full force

By Laura Byrnes
Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt felt like Old Home Week, or a class reunion, or Christmas gathering of the family after a long separation. Everyone was thrilled to see, well, anyone. In person, that is. Last month, we held our first in-person job fair in more than a year, way more than a year. Forty area businesses, all with multiple jobs to fill, met with 200 candidates and let me tell you, the place was abuzz; the energy, as they say, was palpable.

