Something has to give when a powerful England squad with home-field advantage faces an Italy team on a 33-game unbeaten streak in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. England has won 11 of its past 12 games, the only exception a scoreless draw with Scotland in the group stage, while Italy had won 13 in a row before playing to a draw with Spain. Italy won in the shootout and has not lost a match since September 2018. England is seeking its second major tournament title, and first since the 1966 World Cup, while the Azzurri won this event in 1968 and has four World Cup titles, the most recent in 2006.