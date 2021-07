Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns. This is not the NBA Finals preview I expected to write when the playoffs started. It’s not just me. Even though these are top-three seeds from each conference, this was not the Finals anyone expected to see just a month ago. Milwaukee had to prove it could overcome its demons of the past and that Giannis Antetokounmpo was ready for the biggest of stages. Phoenix had to prove its young players could stand the heat of playoff competition and Chris Paul had to finally have things break his way to complete his Hall of Fame resume.