If you recently updated to the latest version of Chrome OS 91 and you’re experiencing some unsettling performance degradation, you are not alone. As first reported by Android Police, users have taken to Reddit and the CR Bug tracker to report devices that are experiencing maxed out CPU usage after an update to version 91.0.4472.147 of Chrome OS that rolled out last Wednesday. It is unclear, at this point, what precisely is causing the issue or how many devices are affected but we do know that AMD and 10th Gen Intel Chromebooks are among the troubled machines.