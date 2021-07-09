Snake Eyes Movie Tickets on Sale Announced With Hilarious GI Joe Toy Video

With just two weeks to go before the feature film arrives in theaters, Paramount Pictures has announced that advanced tickets for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins are now on sale (Fandango) and they've done it in the best way possible. The news came in the form of a stop-motion video, animated with G.I. Joe action figures and with plenty of moments that parody the classic PSAs that featured the characters (and were famously spoofed in the early 00s online). In the video are some hilarious meta jokes including the kids asking: "There's a Snake Eyes movie?" and Henry Golding correcting a Cobra stooge that calls the film a "reboot" with "It's an origin story!" Check it out below!