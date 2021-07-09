Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Snake Eyes Movie Tickets on Sale Announced With Hilarious GI Joe Toy Video

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just two weeks to go before the feature film arrives in theaters, Paramount Pictures has announced that advanced tickets for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins are now on sale (Fandango) and they've done it in the best way possible. The news came in the form of a stop-motion video, animated with G.I. Joe action figures and with plenty of moments that parody the classic PSAs that featured the characters (and were famously spoofed in the early 00s online). In the video are some hilarious meta jokes including the kids asking: "There's a Snake Eyes movie?" and Henry Golding correcting a Cobra stooge that calls the film a "reboot" with "It's an origin story!" Check it out below!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Iko Uwais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Movie Tickets#Paramount Pictures#Cobra#La Casa De Papel#Raid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Joins MCU in Free Guy Trailer Breakdown With Thor's Korg

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has just made his first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- in the most unexpected place possible. Ryan Reynolds suits up as Deadpool to promote his new movie Free Guy alongside his co-star (and Thor: Love and Thunder director) Taika Waititi, who reprises his own MCU role as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. While this is, ostensibly, a meta-layered promotional ad for Reynolds and Waititi's new film, it's also a milestone in Marvel history, as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially makes the transition from 20th Century Fox's old X-Men movie franchise into Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise.
Novi, MIMonroe Evening News

Tickets for Motor City Comic Con 2021 on sale now, first guest announced

Tickets for Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest and longest-running comic book and pop culture convention since 1989, went on sale Friday. The convention is scheduled for Oct. 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Usually, the event is held in May but was moved to the fall due to the pandemic.
Comicsramascreen.com

SNAKE EYES | New Featurette & Stop-Motion Piece

Prepare for battle with the cast of SNAKE EYES in this new training featurette. And from Stoopid Buddy Stoodiios comes also this stop-motion SNAKE EYES PSA Yo-Joe!. SNAKE EYES IS ONLY IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA AND IMAX JULY 23, 2021. Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance Present. In Association...
TV & VideosPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs

Perhaps as a means to make a violent action cartoon a little more palatable to parents, every episode of the old G.I. Joe show ended with a public service announcement where members of the Joe team would teach kids a lesson about safety. Each concluded with the characters saying “Knowing is half the battle!” which became a trademark catchphrase for the series — and the PSAs themselves have been endlessly spoofed in the years since.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

GI Joe Origins promo clip breaks down the intense training

With only two weeks to go until the release of Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, a new promo clip of the upcoming reboot has been released that takes us behind the scenes of the film and takes a look at the intense action training of the cast; check it out here…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Shares Badass Snake Eyes Set Video With Sword Choreography

With the summer movie season well underway, so are adrenaline-rush action films. Amidst the return of Fast and Furious’ high-octane car chases with F9 or the Marvel Cinematic Universe making its comeback this week with Black Widow, we can look forward to the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The movie will be loaded with sword and martial arts fights and the movie’s star Henry Golding has shared an early look at what to expect from the flick.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Larry Hama Says Snake Eyes Movie Deviates From His Comics

It is not uncommon for creators to distance themselves from their works especially if it had undergone a film adaptation – just ask Alan Moore and you’d get an idea where this is going. Thankfully, it does seem that Larry Hama, writer for the classic G.I. Joe comics, is not...
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes IMAX Poster Unites Iconic G.I. Joe Heroes in the Ultimate Fight Against Cobra

The new official theatrical release poster for the upcoming film, Snake Eyes, pays off to the entire cast. The new project is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic book character, and media franchise. The film is a reboot, and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, and will serves as an origin story for the deadly assassin. See the newly released poster below!
MoviesGizmodo

Snake Eyes Jokes About Who Is (and Isn't) in His Movie

Opening later this month, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is a brand-new reboot of the famous franchise. So Channing Tatum’s Duke? Dwayne Johnson’s Roadblock? Those guys and everyone around them are gone. Now we’re restarting with Snake Eyes, one of the more popular characters, who also doesn’t usually speak. That’ll...
MoviesComicBook

Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool MCU Debut

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost their collective minds when Ryan Reynolds donned the Deadpool suit once again in a new reaction video to his upcoming film Free Guy, which would've been big enough news. It got even better though when he was joined by Korg, once again brilliantly voiced by Taika Waititi, and thanks to the team-up the video also qualifies as Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Fans were understandably excited, but they weren't the only ones, as Wolverine actor and frequent Reynolds nemesis Hugh Jackman chimed in on Deadpool's latest foray as well (via The Direct).
Moviesimdb.com

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Beams Up ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the final frontier: “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next “Star Trek” feature film, from a screenplay by Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) and Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”). The cast, however, remains unclear.
MoviesThe Conversation

Luca, Disney and queerbaiting in animation

This article contains spoilers for the film Luca. Back in June, Disney released Pixar’s latest feature film, Luca. Set in the fictional seaside town of Portorosso, Luca is a story of adventure, escape, difference and found family. It’s also, according to many, a narrative about a gay relationship – even if the film itself stops short of confirming that.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins Featurette, PSA & Photos!

Paramount Pictures has revealed a new “Ninja Training” featurette for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, opening in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX on July 23, 2021. From Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, there’s also a new stop-motion PSA titled “Yo, Joe!”. You can watch both the featurette and PSA using the players...

Comments / 0

Community Policy