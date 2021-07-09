Cancel
NBA

No, you can't welcome the Suns home at the airport anymore

12 News
12 News
 7 days ago
PHOENIX — Sad news, Suns fans. It looks like you will need to find a new way to welcome the Phoenix Suns home from a road trip. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport announced Friday that fans will no longer be allowed to gather and welcome the team home from playoff road trips on airport property. The airport shared the unfortunate news on Twitter saying fans should look for organized events from the team to cheer on the Suns in person.

12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

