No, you can't welcome the Suns home at the airport anymore

After Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, no Milwaukee Bucks player fell under more scrutiny than point guard Jrue Holiday. Although playing defense at his usually elite level, criticism of his lack of offensive production became a talking point amongst fans and media alike. Holiday’s heroics in Game 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals were a distant memory as he struggled on the court with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA Finals. Although Khris Middleton also received criticism, Middleton had played well in Game 1 and Bucks fans are unfortunately used to his Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde game-by-game performances.