No, you can't welcome the Suns home at the airport anymore
PHOENIX — Sad news, Suns fans. It looks like you will need to find a new way to welcome the Phoenix Suns home from a road trip. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport announced Friday that fans will no longer be allowed to gather and welcome the team home from playoff road trips on airport property. The airport shared the unfortunate news on Twitter saying fans should look for organized events from the team to cheer on the Suns in person.www.12news.com
