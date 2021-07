After conquering the top and jungle roles and reaching Challenger after hundreds of games, Tyler1 is ready to embark on his next journey in League of Legends. Tyler1 began his mid lane only to Challenger quest today, playing 16 games and ending at Silver I after going 10-6. He played 12 champions, including two games on Fizz, Lissandra, Ekko, and Kassadin. With most champions, he has an impressive KDA so far since his opponents seem unable to match the seasoned multi-Challenger player. He did encounter some hurdles while experimenting with some champions, however, losing the game when he wasn’t able to win his lane.