Michigan motorcyclist dies in Wadena County crash

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
A motorcyclist from Michigan was killed in a crash in Wadena County Thursday evening.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office says the 25-year-old man died following a crash near the intersection of County Roads 18 and 25, in Huntersville Township.

Witnesses told police the rider was "driving erratically and was not familiar with the roadway."

Per the sheriff's office: "The driver of the motorcycle passed the witness close to a curve, drove onto the gravel shoulder, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The motorcycle came to a stop in the Shell River and the driver slid towards the bridge and struck a steel post."

Despite lifesaving efforts from responders, the motorcyclist – who was wearing a helmet – died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says speed is a contributing factor in the crash.

