Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Viz Media Announces New Star Wars Tribute Art Book Featuring 45 Manga Artists

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViz Media has announced a new Star Wars tribute art book is on the way gathering art from 45 manga creators and illustrators! Although the Star Wars franchise has played in the world anime and manga in the past (especially through some of the official releases Viz Media has licensed previously), fans might have noticed how the franchise is starting to break out into this world even more as prominent creators in the anime and manga industries have put their own spin on the famous franchise like with the upcoming Star Wars: Visions anthology series coming to Disney+.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masaaki Yuasa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viz Media#Book Collecting#Art#Manga#Japanese#Mobile Suit Gundam#Valdezology#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
Related
ComicsPocket-lint.com

How to watch Star Wars: Visions - the new Star Wars anime series

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new set of stories coming to the Star Wars universe, and they're not in the live-action mold that The Mandalorian has so successfully demonstrated in the last couple of years. Star Wars: Visions is a new anthology of anime stories. It's coming later this year and...
ComicsAnime News Network

Viz Media, Manga Plus Release The Hunters Guild: Red Hood, Neru Manga

Viz Media and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service both added Minya Hiraga's Neru: Way of the Martial Artist (Neru: Bugei Dōgyō) and Yūki Kawaguchi's The Hunters Guild: Red Hood (Red Hood) manga on Monday and on June 28, respectively. Neru: Way of the Martial Artist debuted in this year's 32nd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, while The Hunters Guild: Red Hood debuted in the previous 31st issue on June 28.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

VIZ Media to Publish ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Manga Series in the West

VIZ Media announced they will release Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga series in the west beginning Spring 2022. Written by Riku Sanjo with illustrations by Koji Inada, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai follows the hero Dai who finds himself on a grand adventure after the revival of the Dark Lord Hadlar. Dai will meet various characters on his quest including Avan and Popp who will lend their strength to the fight. This is mostly needed because Dai isn’t the best with spell casting, but he’s super strong.
Comicspopgeeks.com

Disney+ Announces Star Wars Visions

One of the coolest Star Wars projects we’ve seen in a while is Visions, an anthology of shorts created by seven world-renowned anime studios. George Lucas cited the films of Akira Kurosawa as a heavy influence in his galaxy, and now contemporary Japanese creators have returned the favor. The shorts...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Acolyte May Feature The Star Wars Saga’s First LGBTQ Leads

The Star Wars universe has been greatly diversified since Disney relaunched it, but one thing fans are still waiting on is for some proper LGBTQ representation. So far, there’s been one brief same-sex kiss between two minor characters in The Rise of Skywalker and that’s it. It looks like things may change in the future, though, as the franchise expands in the medium of TV on Disney Plus. In particular, The Acolyte could be the show that gives us Star Wars‘ first ever queer lead characters.
EntertainmentSiliconera

Bleach Brave Souls Art Book Announced

People will have a way to look at the art, CGs, and designs that led to Bleach: Brave Souls in a new art book. Klab confirmed that Shueisha’s Bleach: Brave Souls Official Artworks will be available in Japan on December 3, 2021. Pre-orders for the ¥4,620 (~$42) are open now. In-game, people will be able to pull on a banner to get Ichigo Kurosaki (Artworks Celebration ver.) starting on July 15, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Are all the Star Wars books canon?

Since 1977 there have been, quite literally, thousands of entries into the lore of the galaxy far, far away. So much so that one could never hope to consume all of it in one human lifetime. Movies, shows, books, comics, games, magazines, reference guides, the list goes on. It is truly a galaxy of information. But is all of it actually a part of the established Star Wars canon?
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars reveals details on upcoming book Ronin: A Visions Novel

Diehard Star Wars fans know that George Lucas was heavily inspired by the Japanese storytelling of director Akira Kurosawa, especially his film The Hidden Fortress when writing the film that would become A New Hope. Lucasfilm is taking a uniquely deep dive into the Japanese storytelling roots of Star Wars with a new series of anime shorts taking place in the Star Wars universe to Disney+ in September. Star Wars: Visions will be a collection of original short films produced by some of the world’s biggest anime studios, and according to StarWars.com, “Each story promises to be a unique take on the galaxy far, far away, including new interpretations and remixes of Star Wars mythology.”
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media has released their full list of manga titles coming out in September. Once again, it's a full range of Shonen, Shoujo and mature, or Seinan titles, so there's something for everyone. Shonen Jump. Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 2. Story and Art By Hajime Komoto. In the midst...
ComicsAnime News Network

Selection Project Idol Anime's 2nd Video Reveals New Cast Member, October Debut

The official website for the Selection Project "Idol x Audition x Reality Show" multimedia project unveiled on Wednesday the second promotional video, a drawing video, a new cast member, character visuals, and October 2021 premiere for the project's anime. The promo video previews the song "Only one yell" performed by...
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Sci-Fi Manga ‘No. 5’ Releasing Next Week in the West From VIZ

VIZ Media is gearing up to release the sci-fi adventure No. 5 from author and illustrator Taiyo Matsumoto on July 20, 2021. No. 5 takes place in a world where most of the earth has become a harsh desert; the Rainbow Council of the Peace Corps has a growing crisis on its hands. No. 5, one member of a team of superpowered global security guardians and a top marksman, has gone rogue. Now the other guardians have to hunt down No. 5 and his mysterious companion, Matryoshka. Readers will discover why No. 5 turned against the council.
ComicsMy Nintendo News

VIZ Media announces Pokemon Adventures: X&Y coming Spring 2022

VIZ Media has confirmed that Pokemon Adventures: X&Y will be coming here to the west next spring. The issue sees Pokemon Trainer X stirred out of hiding after a surprise attack. Pokemon Adventures: X&Y is the twelfth chapter of the Pokemon Adventures Japanese manga series and it began serialization in October 2013, and ended in November 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy