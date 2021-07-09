Viz Media Announces New Star Wars Tribute Art Book Featuring 45 Manga Artists

The Star Wars universe has been greatly diversified since Disney relaunched it, but one thing fans are still waiting on is for some proper LGBTQ representation. So far, there’s been one brief same-sex kiss between two minor characters in The Rise of Skywalker and that’s it. It looks like things may change in the future, though, as the franchise expands in the medium of TV on Disney Plus. In particular, The Acolyte could be the show that gives us Star Wars‘ first ever queer lead characters.