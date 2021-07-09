Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb to join 2-time winner Allie Quigley in All-Star 3-point shootout

Four of the best shooters in the league will vie for the title of best 3-point shooter next week during the 20201 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday. Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky won the challenge in 2017 and 2018 and will be taking on three newcomers to the contest. Quigley, who is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc, will take on Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb.