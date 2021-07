Bears WR Allen Robinson isn’t thinking about a potential contract extension with the team. “We’ll see,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “I think the biggest thing like, again, like I said, just about going out there this year, having fun, making plays, trying to help this team get back into the playoffs. I think that’s the main thing. That’s what I’ve set out during the course of this offseason. Every time I get on the field, into my workouts and things like that, it’s how can I get better? How can I help put this team, how can I help put this offense in a better situation than we were in last year?”