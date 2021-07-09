John King to i.l., Jason Martin up

King (6-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on one walk and struck out three over three-plus innings to pick up the win over Oakland on Thursday. King relieved starter Dane Dunning after four innings -- removing Dunning after four or five innings has been the norm for him in 2021 -- and provided bulk relief. For the second consecutive outing, King set down the first nine batters faced before tiring during a fourth inning of work. A hit batter, a walk and his own throwing error ended the left-hander's night. More runs were charged to King after he left the game. King is being stretched out for a possible starting role, but his high pitch count thus far is 55. The Rangers may like him as a tandem starter behind Dunning, whose innings are being managed this season.