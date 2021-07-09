Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

John King to i.l., Jason Martin up

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers transactions: John King has been placed on the 10 day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced today. To replace King on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled outfielder Jason Martin from the injured list. King has been placed on the injured list retroactive to...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' John King: Earns relief win

King (6-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on one walk and struck out three over three-plus innings to pick up the win over Oakland on Thursday. King relieved starter Dane Dunning after four innings -- removing Dunning after four or five innings has been the norm for him in 2021 -- and provided bulk relief. For the second consecutive outing, King set down the first nine batters faced before tiring during a fourth inning of work. A hit batter, a walk and his own throwing error ended the left-hander's night. More runs were charged to King after he left the game. King is being stretched out for a possible starting role, but his high pitch count thus far is 55. The Rangers may like him as a tandem starter behind Dunning, whose innings are being managed this season.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Rangers' John King on IL with shoulder inflammation

The Texas Rangers' plans to shift rookie left-handed pitcher John King into the starting rotation are on hold through at least the beginning of the month's second half. Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Rangers placed King on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday and ahead of Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics with left shoulder inflammation. According to ESPN stats, the 26-year-old tossed a total of 100 pitches across his last two appearances to prepare to start a game at some point after the All-Star break. He's 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 relief appearances on the season.
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers starting Jason Martin in Saturday's matchup against Oakland

Texas Rangers outfielder Jason Martin is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Martin will operate left field after Eli White was left out of Saturday afternoon's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Martin to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jason Martin: Steals base in loss

Martin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss against the Athletics. Martin singled his first time up to begin the third and then stole second for his first stolen bag of the year. The 25-year-old has been up and down between the big-league club and Triple-A Round Rock all season long and is slashing .163/.250/.233 with a homer, four RBI, two runs scored, two steals and 5:27 BB:K over 48 plate appearances. It's unclear what the Rangers' plans for him are after the All-Star break concludes.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

State of the 40 Man — Midseason Edition

Early in the season — exactly two months ago, in fact — we did a post on the various minor leaguers in the Texas Rangers’ farm system that will be Rule 5 eligible this offseason. Now that we are at the All Star Break, and we have seen how some minor leaguers have progressed, as well as how some players currently on the 40 man roster are doing, I thought it would be worthwhile to take a look at where things currently stand.
High Schoollonestargridiron.com

Jason and Jadyn Robinson – CE King HS

Marc and Matt discuss all things recruiting and high school football. Marc and Matt talk with Jason and Jadyn Robinson, brothers who recently relocated from California to the Houston area. Jason (CO 2024) and Jadyn (CO 2025), both excel on the offensive side of the ball at wide receivers. Jadyn also plays defensive back.
MLBLone Star Ball

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant writes that The Summer of Joey continues today in the All-Star Game even though Joey Gallo (possibly?) didn’t win his first round battle at the Home Run Derby. Stefan Stevenson writes that a slow start doomed Gallo to a controversial finish at the Derby. Kennedi Landry writes that...
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 7/14/21

Down East had a day game that didn’t go well. Dustin Harris doubled. Jose Acosta, Keyber Rodriguez and Angel Aponte singled. That’s about it for highlights. For Hickory, Seth Nordlin started and allowed one run in five innings of work. Justin Foscue homered for the fourth game in a row....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 1 possible outfield adjustment worth exploring

Early in the season there was plenty of talk about the Houston Astros not only needing to upgrade their bullpen, but there appeared to be a gigantic hole in center field and the corresponding spot in the lineup that was previously manned by George Springer. No one expected Myles Straw...
MLBYardbarker

Austin Martin Picks up RBI in MLB Futures Game

Blue Jays fans got a glimpse at the future Sunday afternoon. Toronto's top hitting prospect, Austin Martin, took part in Major League Baseball's Futures Game today in Denver, Colorado. The Blue Jays' 2020 first round pick came off the bench and played shortstop for the American League. The AL team rallied late, but lost 8-3 to the National League.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Jared Shuster returns and impresses

It was a big night for some notable Braves prospects including the likes of Drew Waters, and Cristian Pache. Also making their presences known included William Contreras, and Touki Toussaint who has put together back-to-back fantastic outings - and that’s just in the Gwinnett game. Jared Shuster returned to action, and impressed, but the Rome offense was blanked. And finally, Augusta hung in there with a very impressive Charleston team but came up just short in their efforts.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels sign free-agent outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels added to their outfield depth on Wednesday, as they signed outfielder Adam Eaton to a contract. By adding him to the 40-man roster, the club designated left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters for assignment. Eaton appeared in 58 games for the White Sox this season before he was designated for...
MLBYardbarker

July 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez and Capra flexing

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Bowden Francis made his 1st start for the Buffalo Bisons and came away with the W. Dany Jimenez, Trent Thornton, Patrick Murphy, and John Axford followed with 4 scoreless innings in relief.
MLBLone Star Ball

Texas Rangers 11th-20th round draft picks

2021 MLB Draft: Here are the Texas Rangers draft picks for the 11th through 20th rounds in the draft:. 11th round — JoJo Blackmon, Florida HS outfielder. JoJo Blackmon is a 6’0”, 183 lb. 18 year old lefthanded hitting and throwing outfielder out of Escambia High School in Florida. He is a University of Alabama-Birmingham baseball commit who also played wide receiver in high school.
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Martin trying to line up City Golf title No. 12

As long as Ike Martin and George Finley have known each other (over 40 years) and as long as they've and have been regular faces in the annual City Golf Tournament (even longer), they've seldom run across each other during match play. Martin could remember only one other time they...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs roster move: Eric Sogard activated from injured list

There’s been lots of speculation during the day Friday as to who would replace the traded Joc Pederson on the 26-man active roster. Eric Sogard had been placed on the injured list July 6 with what was termed a “left thumb contusion.”. Sogard is hitting .250/.287/.313 (40-for-160) with one home...
MLBchatsports.com

Grading Atlanta's Acquisition of Joc Pederson

As the baseball world gears up for the second half, trade season has unofficially begun. The trade deadline isn’t until July 30, but the Cubs and Braves got the wheels turning early with Chicago sending outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball. It’s a deal that could signal major moves down the line—even if it doesn’t end up ultimately impacting the 2021 postseason race all that much.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier hitting sixth for Rays in Atlanta

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Kiermaier is starting in center field over Brett Phillips and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Kiermaier for 8.3 FanDuel points and he has a $2,100 salary on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy