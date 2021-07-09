Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How Much Scientific Research Is Actually Fraudulent?

By Ronald Bailey
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fraud may be rampant in biomedical research. My 2016 article "Broken Science" pointed to a variety of factors as explanations for why the results of a huge proportion of scientific studies were apparently generating false-positive results that could not be replicated by other researchers. A false positive in scientific research occurs when there is statistically significant evidence for something that isn't real (e.g., a drug cures an illness when it actually does not). The factors considered included issues like publication bias, and statistical chicanery associated with p-hacking, HARKing, and underpowered studies. My article did not address the possibility that the lack of reproducibility could be because a significant proportion of preclinical and clinical biomedical studies were actually fraudulent.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ioannidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#Health Research#Research Design#Clinical Research#Biomedical Research#Stanford University#Lancet#Dutch#Anaesthesia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

How Elite Researchers Monopolize Citations and Limit Science

Only 1 percent of researchers account for 21 percent of the total citations in various scientific disciplines. Citation elitism affects researchers' funding and potential academic contributions. Citation elitism leads to an ignorance of the work of non-elite scientists and limits diversity of thought. Citation is a tool that aids scientists...
POTUSBBC

Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus's origins

Amid the misery of a pandemic that has claimed at least four million lives, the scientific search for its origins has itself become toxic. While it is now hideously ubiquitous, Sars-Cov-2 is still only an 18-month-old disease. And the search for its start was officially set in motion in 2020 by a World Health Organization investigative team.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientific research points to a zoonotic origin of covid-19

Sydney (Australia), Jul 8 (EFE) .- An international team of biologists, led by an Australian and a Scotsman, concluded that the origin of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the covid-19 disease, has origin zoonotic, although they do not “completely rule out” the hypothesis that it arose in a laboratory. “Our careful and...
Industryskepticalraptor.com

Researching vaccines the right way – the hierarchy of biomedical research

I have made it a point of many articles that anti-vaxxers are not really researching vaccines. They are using logical fallacies, such as cherry-picking, misreading medical research, or anything else instead of really doing research the right way. Before anyone should take on the scientific consensus on a topic, like...
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 origins may never be clear, bat scientists say

All eyes are on scientists exploring the COVID-19 pandemic's origin. But bat virus researchers, who are still looking for answers about the 2003 SARS outbreak, say there may never be an answer, The Wall Street Journal reported July 11. The virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome emerged in 2002...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Cannabis originated in China, genetic analysis reveals

Marijuana users have had many occasions to wonder where their much-beloved — yet much maligned — cannabis plant came from. They need wonder no more: New genetic research reveals that the pot plant has its roots in what is now northwest China, where local strains are most like the original strain of cannabis cultivated more than 12,000 years ago.
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

WHO proposes global registry and whistle-blowing mechanism to curb unethical and unsafe human gene editing abuses

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The World Health Organization issued new recommendations [July 12] on human genome editing, calling for a global registry to track “any form of genetic manipulation” and proposing a whistle-blowing mechanism to raise concerns about unethical or unsafe research.
Sciencearxiv.org

Measuring scientific output of researchers by t-index and Data Envelopment Analysis

There is a growing need for ranking universities, departments, research groups, and individual scholars. Usually, the scientific community measures the scientific merits of the researchers by using a variety of indicators that take into account both the productivity of scholars and the impact of their publications. We propose the t-index, the new indicator to measure the scientific merits of the individual researchers. The proposed t-index takes into account the number of citations, number of coauthors on every published paper, and career duration. The t-index makes the possible comparison of researchers at various stages of their careers. We also use in this paper the Data Envelopment Analysis (DEA) to measure the scientific merits of the individual researchers within the observed group of researchers. We chose 15 scholars in the scientific area of transportation engineering and measured their t-index values, as well as DEA scores.
ScienceValley News

ANALYSIS: How the ‘scientific establishment’ worked to suppress real science

Senate hearing considers NIH budget and state of medical research Varun Hukeri General Assignment & Analysis Reporter Scientists have warned about the so-called “scientific establishment” in recent years, noting that industry groups and special interests wield growing influence over scientific research, academic institutions and government agencies. Dr. Marcia Angell, a senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, noted in a 2017 interview that scientists and medical journals were “getting caught inadvertently publishing false studies” because their research had become more beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the British medical journal The Lancet, wrote a bl.
POTUSAOL Corp

Lab leak theory, once 'political dynamite,' gains credibility in new study

The rejections kept coming. The coronavirus was a topic of intense scientific fascination, yet the four Australian researchers challenging conventional wisdom about how the pandemic originated couldn’t find a publisher for their study. “We were quite stunned,” recalls one of that study’s authors, Dr. Nikolai Petrovsky, an endocrinologist at Flinders...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
ScienceInverse

DNA study finds less than 2 percent of the human genome is “human”

For all the progress Homo sapiens has made as a species over the hundreds of thousands of years of our existence, our genome tells a different story. In this biological version of the story, humans have not come as far as we think from our more archaic ancestors — at least on the molecular level. In a new landmark paper published Friday in the journal Science Advances, researchers detail a telling discovery about our genes — finding that far less of our genome is actually wholly ours.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy