Wimbledon Lookahead: No. 1 Barty vs No. 8 Pliskova in final

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

