Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968 but then gave a cautious welcome to the return of capacity crowds at the All England Club. From Tuesday's start of the women's quarter-finals until Sunday's men's final, organisers can drop the 50% capacity rule which has been enforced since the start of the tournament. The cap was part of an agreement to allow fans to attend as the country comes slowly out of the Covid-19 pandemic which in 2020 caused Wimbledon to be cancelled for the first time since the Second World War. "I'm still not a hundred percent convinced we are on the other side. I still think there is more to come," said Federer of his fears of another wave.