STORRS — Azzi Fudd saw Paige Bueckers at a USA Basketball tryout and was less than impressed. The best of friendships often start out that way, don’t they?. “We were both trying out as point guards,” Fudd said, “So we were on the same team and I watched her play and I was like, ‘Oh, I have nothing to worry about with this girl. I have a better chance of making it than her.’