Everyone has a favorite Zelda game, and you probably hold some strong feelings about your favorite entry in the Zelda series. So do a lot of our staff here at Zelda Dungeon. At our most recent Writer’s Meeting it became apparent that Skyward Sword is a favorite among many of the writers here. There are some who have some major complaints against Skyward Sword and there are others that don’t like it at all. It sparked an exciting back and forth discussion about the game, and that lead me to wonder, is Skyward Sword the most divisive Zelda game?