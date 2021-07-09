Eden Prairie's Ryan Connelly Is a Dark Horse To Earn a Roster Spot
The Minnesota Vikings have drafted a lot of young talent at linebacker, but a player the New York Giants selected two years ago may end up having the most-immediate impact. Ryan Connelly isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of players who are likely to earn substantial minutes, let alone a roster spot. So why should you care about a player who lacks elite athleticism and upside, who might not even make the team?zonecoverage.com
