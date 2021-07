Three Whitehall players – Dallice Smith, Hannah Warfield and Amber O’Donnell – proved Monday that their selection to the league All Star team was well deserved. The three were selected from the Whitehall Red Socks team to play on the Longfellow Major Girls All Stars team. In post season play July 8, Amber O’Donnell helped set the pace as the Longfellow All Stars routed the Dillon All Stars, 24-7. O’Donnell got her team off to a great start with a first inning homer which brought Warfield in from second base. In the course of the game, Smith singled twice and Warfield added another single and a double.