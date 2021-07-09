‘Super spreader variant’: Local health leaders urge people to get vaccinated amid rise in delta variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases across the country. Here in central Ohio, it's unknown how prevalent the delta variant is. "We call this the super spreader variant," said Dr. Joe Gastaldo from OhioHealth. "When you get COVID-19 you don't know what variant you're getting. It's safe to say based on the genetic sequencing information from the CDC that it's likely to be the delta variant."