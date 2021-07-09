Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

‘Super spreader variant’: Local health leaders urge people to get vaccinated amid rise in delta variant

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases across the country. Here in central Ohio, it's unknown how prevalent the delta variant is. "We call this the super spreader variant," said Dr. Joe Gastaldo from OhioHealth. "When you get COVID-19 you don't know what variant you're getting. It's safe to say based on the genetic sequencing information from the CDC that it's likely to be the delta variant."

www.10tv.com

Comments / 3

10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delta, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Spreader#Ohiohealth#Cdc#Odh#Columbus Health#Columbus Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
10TV

Dayton proposes alternative policing for mental health calls

Dayton became the latest U.S. city to introduce plans for an alternative policing system to handle certain calls relating to people in mental health crises. The western Ohio city approved a $150,000 contract last week with a Washington, D.C.-based company, tasking them with data analysis of emergency calls made to the department, making recommendations and meeting with community stakeholders, Dayton Daily News reported Monday.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

COVID-19 outbreak reported after Ohio church retreat

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — Local health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended a church retreat in the Dayton area several weeks ago. Dayton and Montgomery County public health officials said more than 800 people attended the Baptist Church retreat at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg from June 27 to July 3.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Ohio AG's office helps Columbus family get cruise refund back

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cormacks were hoping to get away from Columbus after the pandemic, with an all-inclusive cruise, but as their trip neared, they realized they were not comfortable traveling. “The closer we got to the cruise time, the pandemic was still not over, and it was not a...
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Kids' summer safety: Stay cool, safe around water

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hot, sticky weather, means many families and kids are headed to water sources to cool off and have fun. But, cooling off in the water also comes with some risks that could lead to injury or even death. Health experts want to warn families to be careful.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Here are the county fairs happening in central Ohio this year

The coronavirus pandemic put many family traditions on hold in 2020. Now with the vaccine rollout and fewer cases of COVID-19, Ohio is slowly getting back to normalcy after more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions. Best of all, it's finally the season for county fairs!. The Ohio State...
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

City to implement plan to ease permit parking, meter rates near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Parking Services announced new on-street parking measures Friday that will add convenience to public parking near The Ohio State University. The city plans to implement the University District Parking Plan starting Aug. 9, which will modernize and simplify permit parking, add paid parking...
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

ODNR: Ohio firefighters head to northern California to help battle wildfires

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry announced Thursday that three firefighters will be sent out to help battle wildfires in northern California. The firefighters are all from the Division of Forestry, which is headquartered in Athens, Franklin and Ross counties. ODNR will also send a fire engine to help with fire suppression.
EnvironmentPosted by
10TV

Doctors warn of heat injuries after days of hot temperatures

OHIO, USA — Temperatures that are in the 90s and feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees are pushing doctors to make sure parents know what to look for when kids are outside playing in the heat. Nationwide Injury Research Specialist Dr. Lara McKenzie said heat injuries often happen when...

Comments / 3

Community Policy