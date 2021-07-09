Gulfstream Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

(Jockey Corey Lanerie / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Did she pay you back for dumping you at Keeneland?) “It’s funny. You think about it and we took three jumps out of the gate before I was confident I was going to stay up (laughs). No, it was just one of those things that day. I don’t know what happened that day. It wasn’t the first jump. It was like the second or third. I think that’s why we fell. Because after that (first stride) you don’t think it’s going to happen. Joe did a good job bringing her back. She had a race at Lone Star so she was good and tight, and we know she’s better on grass.