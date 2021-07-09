Cancel
Gulfstream Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

5th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear.

Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes from the Indiana General Assembly Stakes: Summer in Saratoga

(Jockey Corey Lanerie / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Did she pay you back for dumping you at Keeneland?) “It’s funny. You think about it and we took three jumps out of the gate before I was confident I was going to stay up (laughs). No, it was just one of those things that day. I don’t know what happened that day. It wasn’t the first jump. It was like the second or third. I think that’s why we fell. Because after that (first stride) you don’t think it’s going to happen. Joe did a good job bringing her back. She had a race at Lone Star so she was good and tight, and we know she’s better on grass.
Saratoga County, NYDaily Gazette

Donato’s Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 15

The first graded stakes of the 2021 Saratoga meet is Thursday’s eighth race, the Quick Call Stakes. Run at 5 1/2 furlongs on the Mellon Turf Course, this race features the promising, but lightly run, Golden Pal (1-2). Golden Pal won at Saratoga last summer, taking the Skidmore Stakes over...
GamblingFrankfort Times

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
Cincinnati, OHwtloam.com

Sports Update: Friday, July 9th

On Thursda, Cincinnati opened their important four-game series at first place Milwaukee with a 5-3 loss to the Brewers. Game two is tonight at 8:10pm. The series continues Saturday at 7:15pm and wraps up Sunday afternoon at 2:10pm. Hear all the action on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. On Thursday, the...
SportsFrankfort Times

Assiniboia Downs Early Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mas Mischief (L), 124S. Chickeness3-1-6Jerry Gourneau5/2. 4Candy Giant (L), 122N. Austin9-2-3Jennifer Jordan10/1. 5Tiger by His Tail (L), 122S. Chadee Jr.3-3-3Michael Nault3/1.
SportsFrankfort Times

Thistledown Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

8th-$15,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy.
SportsFrankfort Times

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday July 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Devil of a Deal (L), 122S. Morales6-5-1Demetris Topouzis. 5Kick Up the Dust (L), 124A. Reyes1-1-2Christine Ammann.
SportsFrankfort Times

Ellis Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Jalebi Baby , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xBernard Flint. 3California Kitty , 109T. Canutox-x-xAveory Faircloth. 4Stanley Market , 119C. Laneriex-x-xVictoria Oliver. 5Rosy Dawn , 119C. Landerosx-x-xMark Casse. 6Swizzlecity , 119J. Grahamx-x-xThomas Amoss. 7Frost Lake , 119G. Saezx-x-xJoe Sharp. 8An Apple a Day , 119A. Beschizza8-4-7Mark Hubley. 9Royal...
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Arlington-6-Add

6th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Ward Sends Out Headline Report in Saturday’s G3 Sanford Stakes at Saratoga

(Trainer Wesley Ward / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Trainer Wesley Ward will continue the tradition of using the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course to help springboard careers of talented juveniles, with the conditioner sending out Headline Report as part of a 12-horse field in Saturday’s Grade 3, $150,000 Sanford for 2-year-olds going six furlongs on the main track.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Wilkin: Return everything that was hoped

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thursday was just about what I expected Thursday would be. Opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The day the fans came home. Much had been said and written about this day. Would it actually happen? Could the coronavirus pandemic subside enough so that the gates of the most popular racetrack in the country (yeah, OK, maybe the world) might possibly open and allow a mass of humanity to rush in? You know, like the old days?
SportsFrankfort Times

2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Men's Canoe Heats 1st Run, midnight.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

BC-Results Saratoga-6-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Del Mar, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Jeff Nahill’s Del Mar opinions for Friday, July 16 (Opening day)

FIRST RACE: 1-7-2-4 SECOND RACE: 10-1-4-5 Everyone knows trainer Bob Baffert is deadly with 2-year-old firsters but did you know he’s 0-for-10 with debuting maiden claimers like #4 Midnight Mammouth? Now many people don’t consider this a claimer since it has a $150,000 price tag on every horse but the purse is only $50,000 and I think Del Mar MSW will be more than $70k this meet so it’s a step below. Midnight has good works, but I’ll pass on win end.
SportsPost-Star

Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

1ST RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $85,000. 4 Majestic Tiger Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 8-1 5 Freudian Fate Junior Alvarado Henry Armstrong 20-1 6 I’m Blaming You Luis Saez Robert Falcone 12-1 7 The Great Gazoo Jose Lezcano Juan Vazquez 20-1.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Sod Poodles stun Midland with 3-run rally in 9th

TOP HITTERS: Amarillo first baseman Ryder Jones hit a game-tying two-run double in the ninth, and came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Jones was 2-for-4. … Jancarlos Cintron was 2-for-4 and Stone Garrett went 2-for-3 for the Sod Poodles. Both Cintron and Garrett scored on Jones’ double. … Midland’s Mickey McDonald was 2-for-4.

