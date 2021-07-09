Gulfstream Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

(Jockey Corey Lanerie / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Did she pay you back for dumping you at Keeneland?) “It’s funny. You think about it and we took three jumps out of the gate before I was confident I was going to stay up (laughs). No, it was just one of those things that day. I don’t know what happened that day. It wasn’t the first jump. It was like the second or third. I think that’s why we fell. Because after that (first stride) you don’t think it’s going to happen. Joe did a good job bringing her back. She had a race at Lone Star so she was good and tight, and we know she’s better on grass.
The first graded stakes of the 2021 Saratoga meet is Thursday’s eighth race, the Quick Call Stakes. Run at 5 1/2 furlongs on the Mellon Turf Course, this race features the promising, but lightly run, Golden Pal (1-2). Golden Pal won at Saratoga last summer, taking the Skidmore Stakes over...
On Thursda, Cincinnati opened their important four-game series at first place Milwaukee with a 5-3 loss to the Brewers. Game two is tonight at 8:10pm. The series continues Saturday at 7:15pm and wraps up Sunday afternoon at 2:10pm. Hear all the action on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. On Thursday, the...
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mas Mischief (L), 124S. Chickeness3-1-6Jerry Gourneau5/2. 4Candy Giant (L), 122N. Austin9-2-3Jennifer Jordan10/1. 5Tiger by His Tail (L), 122S. Chadee Jr.3-3-3Michael Nault3/1.
8th-$15,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy.
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Devil of a Deal (L), 122S. Morales6-5-1Demetris Topouzis. 5Kick Up the Dust (L), 124A. Reyes1-1-2Christine Ammann.
(Trainer Wesley Ward / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Trainer Wesley Ward will continue the tradition of using the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course to help springboard careers of talented juveniles, with the conditioner sending out Headline Report as part of a 12-horse field in Saturday’s Grade 3, $150,000 Sanford for 2-year-olds going six furlongs on the main track.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thursday was just about what I expected Thursday would be. Opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The day the fans came home. Much had been said and written about this day. Would it actually happen? Could the coronavirus pandemic subside enough so that the gates of the most popular racetrack in the country (yeah, OK, maybe the world) might possibly open and allow a mass of humanity to rush in? You know, like the old days?
The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is inviting people to dress up and join them for Opening Day at Del Mar on Friday, July 16th. Celebrate the new season in style with your best hat and participates can take part in the Opening Day hats contest. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, CEO,...
FIRST RACE: 1-7-2-4 SECOND RACE: 10-1-4-5 Everyone knows trainer Bob Baffert is deadly with 2-year-old firsters but did you know he’s 0-for-10 with debuting maiden claimers like #4 Midnight Mammouth? Now many people don’t consider this a claimer since it has a $150,000 price tag on every horse but the purse is only $50,000 and I think Del Mar MSW will be more than $70k this meet so it’s a step below. Midnight has good works, but I’ll pass on win end.
1ST RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $85,000. 4 Majestic Tiger Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 8-1 5 Freudian Fate Junior Alvarado Henry Armstrong 20-1 6 I’m Blaming You Luis Saez Robert Falcone 12-1 7 The Great Gazoo Jose Lezcano Juan Vazquez 20-1.
TOP HITTERS: Amarillo first baseman Ryder Jones hit a game-tying two-run double in the ninth, and came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Jones was 2-for-4. … Jancarlos Cintron was 2-for-4 and Stone Garrett went 2-for-3 for the Sod Poodles. Both Cintron and Garrett scored on Jones’ double. … Midland’s Mickey McDonald was 2-for-4.
