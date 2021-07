Good news for all eight stations in Nielsen's Day 1 PPM markets that finished at the top based on total week 6+ in May: you're back for an encore in June. In fact, in five of these eight markets, anywhere from the top two to top five maintained their May rankings. This also means the scoreboard stays the same as in May, with two champs each for adult contemporary, classic hits, news/talk and adult R&B. Stations in the latter format, along with several CHRs and contemporary stations, show impressive ratings gains in June.