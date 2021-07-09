Thanks for the Memories - Dan Colgan

After two decades of on-air announcing and helming production boards for the station, longtime NHPR announcer Dan Colgan recently retired after a 46-year broadcasting career. From the station’s former home at 207 North Main Street in Concord, to its current studio location at 2 Pillsbury Street - also in our capital city - Dan’s role at the station gave him a unique perch with newsmakers, programs, and breaking news events. His voice with its distinctive New Hampshire accent was a daily companion for thousands of NHPR listeners over the years.