Concord, NH

Thanks for the Memories - Dan Colgan

NHPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two decades of on-air announcing and helming production boards for the station, longtime NHPR announcer Dan Colgan recently retired after a 46-year broadcasting career. From the station’s former home at 207 North Main Street in Concord, to its current studio location at 2 Pillsbury Street - also in our capital city - Dan’s role at the station gave him a unique perch with newsmakers, programs, and breaking news events. His voice with its distinctive New Hampshire accent was a daily companion for thousands of NHPR listeners over the years.

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

