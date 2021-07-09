Cancel
How George Fitzpatrick’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2022 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago
Ohio State just secured a commitment from Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick, who picked the Buckeyes on Friday afternoon over finalists Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.

The 6-foot-6 and 285-pound Fitzpatrick plays for one of the top high school football programs in the state of Colorado, as the Bruins have won 11 state championships in their storied history, including each of the last two seasons. Led by legendary head coach Dave Logan, they’re currently in the midst of a 23-game winning streak.

Fitzpatrick originally played tight end for Cherry Creek but transitioned to offensive tackle ahead of his sophomore season, which is why his speed and quick feet instantly jump out when you watch his film. You’ll often see him leading the way on run plays as a pulling tackle and on screen plays in space.

Compared to some of the other offensive lineman in the class, Fitzpatrick appears much thinner. Again, a lot of that has to do with his the transition from tight end, so he'll have to add some weight to his long but lanky frame before he’s ready to compete for a starting role.

Fitzpatrick isn’t overly powerful but keeps his feel moving at contact and will naturally become more violent with added strength. He’s very similar if not further along in that respect to starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who came to Columbus a bit underweight but got up to speed in not time thanks to the program’s elite strength and condition and nutritional programs.

As for how he fits into the class, Fitzpatrick becomes the second offensive tackle to commit to Ohio State this cycle, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola. But unlike Tshabola, who has position versatility and could ultimately end up at guard for the Buckeyes, Fitzpatrick is a pure tackle.

The staff plans to add at least one more offensive lineman to the fold, though it could very easily become three more if the right combination of players want to commit.

The most likely finish to the class would be Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene and Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry, as Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star guard Addison Nichols is seemingly leaning toward Tennessee or USC and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner falls more on the developmental side.

