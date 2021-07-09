Cancel
Dr Disrespect exposes “piece of sh*t” Warzone hacker after they killed him

Cover picture for the articleStreaming star Dr Disrespect had a recent game of Warzone ruined by a hacker, so he did what he does best, putting them on blast for the internet to see. Cheating has become a problem in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Just last month, AAmerica, a Twitch Rivals winner who netted himself $10,000 was outed in a cheating scandal and was quickly banned from the platform.

