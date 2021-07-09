Library Partners With SP Arts Crawl

To visually represent South Pasadena rising up from the challenges of 2020, the South Pasadena Public Library invites people of all ages to work together and color, draw and doodle on, decorate, and create art on paper feathers to add to a community phoenix wings project. This art opportunity is offered in partnership with the South Pasadena Arts Crawl on Saturday, July 17, 2021 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in front of the Library Community Room at 1115 El Centro Street in South Pasadena, CA. The decorated feathers will be added to the finished phoenix wings where participants can snap a photo and tag the Library on Instagram or Facebook.