Give Yourself a Summer Boost With These Beauty, Style and Home Essentials
The following content is a paid promotion. What’s trending? We’ve rounded up the latest products we’re obsessed with as summertime must-haves. Parasilk® Clementine Total Body Moisture and Repair is great for anywhere you have dry skin — knees, elbows, hands, even after a sunburn. Loaded with antioxidant oils; shea butters, coconut oil and vegan waxes, it moisturizes, repairs and brightens dry skin. Use the code Celebrity50 for 50% off any Parasilk items. Expires July 15th. Parasilk.com.starmagazine.com
Comments / 0