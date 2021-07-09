News Bites: ‘Time Machine Radio Network,’ WNCI’s ‘Summer Softball Classic,’ ‘Uforia Live.’

..Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association (WHRO Public Media) officially assumes operations of variety WFOS Norfolk (88.7) after acquiring the station as a donation from Chesapeake Public Schools in March. The company also owns classical WHRO/WHRJ (90.3/89.9) and news-talk WHRG/WHRV (88.5/89.5) in the market. WHRO assumed some management responsibilities in May, but received final FCC approval to take over the station in June. With the change of ownership, WFOS is branded as the “Time Machine Radio Network,” with expanded reach to Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake via the Virginia Beach-licensed translator W257BV at 99.3. The station has also been added to WHRO-HD2. “We are thrilled to keep WFOS as a viable station in our market,” WHRO Public Media President/CEO Bert Schmidt said in a release. “Our goal is to provide a robust program schedule that will stay true to WFOS’s spirit, history and mission.” The station’s on-air schedule will be updated, but will continue to include Larry Williams, who hosts “Larry’s Doo Wop” and “Larry’s Beach Party” on Saturdays and “Blues Traffic Jam” with Jerry Carter, which airs weekdays at 4pm. WHRV’s Paul Shugrue adds Music Coordinator responsibilities at WFOS.