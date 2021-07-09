People Staring at Computers (10 years later)

Understanding various regular expressions and applying them to frequently encountered situations in Natural Language Processing. Whenever we deal with text data it is almost always never in the form we want it to be. The text may have words we want to remove, punctuation that is not needed, hyperlinks or HTML that can be done away with and dates or numerical entities that can be made simpler. In this article, I will describe some basic Regular expressions in Python using the re module and some common situations in NLP where I end up using them. Please note that the regular expressions in this article are mentioned in increasing order of complexity.