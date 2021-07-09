Townsquare Launching ‘Radio Texas Live Legends’ Podcast.
The Townsquare Media Podcast Network expands with the launch of “Radio Texas Live Legends” on Wednesday, July 14. The podcast was created for fans of Texas and Red Dirt music and will be led by KNUE Tyler-Longview, TX (101.5) afternoon personality and “Radio Texas, LIVE!” host Buddy Logan. Interviews include Texas natives and musicians Kacey Musgraves, Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson. Logan revisits his interviews from the past decade on the new podcast. Musgraves is featured in the first episode.www.insideradio.com
