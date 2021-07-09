Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Townsquare Launching ‘Radio Texas Live Legends’ Podcast.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Townsquare Media Podcast Network expands with the launch of “Radio Texas Live Legends” on Wednesday, July 14. The podcast was created for fans of Texas and Red Dirt music and will be led by KNUE Tyler-Longview, TX (101.5) afternoon personality and “Radio Texas, LIVE!” host Buddy Logan. Interviews include Texas natives and musicians Kacey Musgraves, Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson. Logan revisits his interviews from the past decade on the new podcast. Musgraves is featured in the first episode.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Aaron Watson
Person
Cody Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Texas Live#Townsquare Media#Red Dirt#Knue Tyler Longview#Tunein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Columbus, OHcityscenecolumbus.com

Music legends, Klara and the Sun and Texas BBQ

Check out this rare TV experience with legends Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin as they discuss McCartney's influential rock group, The Beatles. In the six-episode series McCartney 3, 2, 1, the two explore the music, songwriting and relationships behind iconic songs of the century. Watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 on...
NFLRadio Online

InTown Media Launches New Podcast ''Media Insultant''

InTown Media has created a new podcast, "Media Insultant." The podcast is meant to be conversational and light hearted, but offers strong opinions about the serious issues and the people in media. "Media Insultant" will offer opinions on any media, including radio, TV, digital, streaming and even print is open for discussion.
Podcastidahobusinessreview.com

Launch a podcast by following these fundamentals

Do you have a lot of expert knowledge on a certain topic that you would love to share with the world? Hosting your own podcast is a fantastic way to connect with other thought leaders and share your insightful expertise with a potentially massive audience. Podcasts have exploded in popularity in recent years and are now the preferred entertainment medium for countless consumers all over the world. Thus, there is no time better than now to launch the podcast of your dreams.
Musicinsideradio.com

PRX, Sonos Offer Podcast And Radio Special Celebrating Return Of Live Music.

Public media’s PRX is partnering with Sonos and creative agency Work X Work to produce “This Summer of Live Music,” a podcast and radio special from the team behind the podcast Object of Sound. The aim of the project–which has already aired on several radio stations–is to highlight how music is again bringing people together after a long year apart.
Musicinsideradio.com

Texas Radio Hall of Fame Partners With Made In Texas Radio.

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has chosen digital music platform Made In Texas Radio as its official broadcast partner. The alliance will begin with the announcement of nominees for this year’s Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, July 20. The partnership will provide on-air support for the organization’s mission...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

‘Live at the Legends’ concert to be tonight

A “Live at the Legends” free outdoor concert will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Legends Outlets, on the Lawn, I-435 and I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas. The featured performer will be the Ryan Lynch duo, a Kansas City area musician, lead singer...
Musicclassical-music.com

Music to my Ears Podcast: Radio 3 broadcaster Georgia Mann

Try BBC Music Magazine today and save 50% when you do!. We speak to Radio 3 broadcaster and producer Georgia Mann, who recently took over the reins on the station’s morning programme, Essential Classics. She tells us all about the new musical discoveries she’s made so far in the job, her experiences of live music during lockdown, starting out as a singer in Gilbert & Sullivan musicals and how to be articulate live on radio when a performance blows you away.
BasketballRadio Online

Matt Doherty Partners with Radio One and WBT for Podcast

Radio One, WBT-AM & FM/Charlotte and Matt Doherty announce the debut of "The Rebound Podcast with Coach Matt Doherty." Doherty, the former University of North Carolina basketball player and coach follows his best-selling book, "Rebound: From Pain To Passion, Leadership Lessons Learned" with "The Rebound Podcast," a ten episode series debuting each Thursday in which he speaks with individuals in the fields of business, entertainment, politics, sports and more that have had to rebound from failure.
Celebrities850wftl.com

Megyn Kelly launching live radio show on SiriusXM

Megyn Kelly is back and ready to rumble on the microphone. SiriusXM announced Tuesday that Meghan Kelly has signed an exclusive broadcasting agreement with the satellite radio company to launch a new live, weekday radio show in the fall. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will premiere Sept. 7 on SiriusXM Triumph...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/16/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from John R. Miller, Chase Bryant, Midland, Dierks Bentley, Kody West, Charlie Worsham, Kolby Cooper, Billy Strings, Scotty McCreery, Summer Dean, Erin Enderlin, The Wild Feathers and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as...
Texas Statetribeza.com

9 Podcasts About Texas by Texans

You can learn just about anything online. Even on your daily commute, it’s easy to tap into industry experts and extreme fans taking time to passionately delve into their favorite topics. Particularly in Austin, there’s an abundance of high-quality podcasts to choose from that bring a global perspective to our growing city, from arts and culture to transformative advice on self-care. Check out this local-ish list to gain insights, develop new skills or simply keep up to date with your community.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1986, “Alabama’s Greatest Video Hits” was certified platinum. Today in 1987, the album, “Love Me Like You Used To,” album by Tanya Tucker was released. Today in 1992, Travis Tritt’s album, “It’s All About To Change,” was certified double platinum. Today in 1994, Joe Diffie’s “Third Rock From...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
PoliticsYankton Daily Press

SD Historical Society Launching Podcast

PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is launching a new podcast, History 605, hosted by State Historian and Society Director Dr. Ben Jones. “Through conversations with historians, museum curators, tribal historic preservationists, and other experts, I look forward to telling the story of South Dakota and the region through the people, places, and events that have shaped us,” Jones said.
Comicsstarwarsunderworld.com

The SWU Podcast LIVE | 09/07/21

On this episode, Dominic, Ben, and Chris discuss the reveals about the new animated Star Wars anthology of anime short films, Star Wars: Visions. They talk about the ten shorts that were announced and their place in Star Wars storytelling. They also discuss the announcement of the tie-in novel Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel, and how it's unlike anything else in Star Wars. Then they talk about who will be directing episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, the idea of a Star Wars multi-verse and how it could work, thoughts on wave two of phase one of The High Republic so far, and some funny memories from conventions we can't believe were over five years ago. All this and much more!
Greeley, CO1310kfka.com

KFKA Welcomes Radio Legend, Brian Gary, Back to the Airwaves

(Greeley) – 1310 KFKA will be adding another local program to their lineup when radio veteran Brian Gary takes over the afternoon time slot. Gary spent 30 years at K99 in Windsor where he won the Rex Howell CBA Broadcaster of the year, 2 CMA awards for small market radio personality of the year and in 2017 was inducted into the country radio Hall of Fame.
Texas StateThe Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Pioneer's Live in West Texas Podcast | Ep. 52 - Weston Martinez

Weston Martinez is a businessman, former Texas Real Estate Commissioner, and a Republican candidate for Texas Land Commissioner in 2022. In today's episode, Martinez calls in to discuss his campaign for Land Commissioner, what separates him from his opponents (and from the incumbent), what he believes the future should hold for the Alamo, and more.
Music995qyk.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy