Townsquare Launching ‘Radio Texas Live Legends’ Podcast.

On this episode, Dominic, Ben, and Chris discuss the reveals about the new animated Star Wars anthology of anime short films, Star Wars: Visions. They talk about the ten shorts that were announced and their place in Star Wars storytelling. They also discuss the announcement of the tie-in novel Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel, and how it's unlike anything else in Star Wars. Then they talk about who will be directing episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, the idea of a Star Wars multi-verse and how it could work, thoughts on wave two of phase one of The High Republic so far, and some funny memories from conventions we can't believe were over five years ago. All this and much more!