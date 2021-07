CARBONDALE — SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein announced Friday that she will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season. In 24 years as a head coach at Division II Emporia State (1995-98), Missouri (1998-10), Illinois Central College (2013) and SIU (2013-present), Stein has amassed a 397-330 record and has led her teams to 12 postseason appearances. She led Emporia State to the Division II national title game in 1998, falling to North Dakota, and finished third in the country in her only season at ICC. Stein led Missouri to the Sweet 16 in 2001 and two other NCAA Tournament appearances (2004 and 2006). She also led the Tigers to the WNIT four times, reaching the tournament quarterfinals in 2003.