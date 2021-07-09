Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KIMBALL COUNTY At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oliver Reservoir, or near Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oliver Reservoir and Oliver Campground. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 11 and 19. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH