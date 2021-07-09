Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Western Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Western Chester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN NEW CASTLE NORTHWESTERN SALEM...SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 454 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wakefield, or 15 miles south of Willow Street, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Oxford, West Grove, Delaware City, Newport, Arden, Glen Roy, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear and Talleyville. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kennett Square, PA
City
Willow Street, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Glasgow, PA
City
Oxford, PA
City
West Grove, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Chester#Bear#Talleyville#Interstate 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy