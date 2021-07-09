Special Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN NEW CASTLE NORTHWESTERN SALEM...SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 454 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wakefield, or 15 miles south of Willow Street, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Oxford, West Grove, Delaware City, Newport, Arden, Glen Roy, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear and Talleyville. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5.