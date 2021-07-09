Cancel
Eureka County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

 7 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the low to upper 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

