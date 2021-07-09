Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nye County, NV

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen in some areas with additional rainfall occurring. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sussex, Hainesville, and Vernon Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX...NORTHERN WARREN...CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Stormville, or 12 miles south of Mount Pocono, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include East Stroudsburg, Blairstown, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Hope, East Bangor, Stormville, Werry Lake, Millbrook, Delaware Water Gap, Tannersville, Flatbrookville, Allamuchy-Panther Valley, Reeders, Saylorsburg, Analomink, McMichael, Columbia and Echo Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 303 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 19. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage this morning across portions of northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, ahead of an upper level wave. Intense rainfall rates may lead to localized flash flooding.
Greer County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greer, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greer; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREER COUNTIES At 104 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Duke, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Duke. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PIKE AND NORTHERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Waverly, Piketon, Clarktown, Lucasville, Beaver, Wakefield, Stockdale, Minford, State Route 335 at State Route 776, Givens, Mcdermott, Ladd, Mount Joy, Bear Creek, Lake White and Germany. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:51:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Madison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHERN MADISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roadways, and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiricahua National Monument. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Philadelphia, PAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.
Woodson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 08:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1015 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1022 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding ongoing across the warned area. Numerous roads are flooded. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Chanute, Neodesha, Fredonia, Yates Center, Erie, St. Paul, Thayer, Altoona, Toronto, Buffalo, Neosho Falls, Galesburg, Benedict, Stark, New Albany, Earlton, Coyville, Chanute Airport and Rose. The heaviest rain has ended, but additional rainfall is possible by this evening.
Burlington County, NJweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Millard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Abraham, Greenwood, Mc Cornick, Sutherland and Sugarville. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 76 and 99. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 114. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Jackson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Kyle North Route Housing to 5 miles east of Calico, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Tribal emergency management has received numerous calls of wind and hail damage. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Potato Creek, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek Housing, Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Wakpamni and Allen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.
Sullivan County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln Falls, Shunk and Forksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David, Dragoon and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 304 and 323. Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Medina County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Medina, Wadsworth, Rittman, Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Spencer, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Briarwood Beach and Chippewa-On-The-Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

Comments / 0

Community Policy